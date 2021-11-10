Gold prices rally, and record prices may not be out of reach, as investors scramble for cash alternatives in the wake of strongest U.S. rate of inflation since 1990, according to some analysts Wednesday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bond Report: Ten- and 30-year Treasury yields head for biggest daily rise in months after U.S. inflation hits a 31-year high - November 10, 2021
- : Uber accused of charging disabled passengers for taking too long to get into cars - November 10, 2021
- Commodities Corner: Why surging U.S. inflation has gold bulls looking for record highs - November 10, 2021