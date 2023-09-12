Soft red winter wheat prices have fallen to their lowest since late 2020, on ample global supplies, despite the lapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was meant to keep global markets supplied with food in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: U.S. stocks are facing a triple threat that could lead to more losses ahead - September 12, 2023
- Commodities Corner: Why wheat prices have fallen to their lowest since 2020 despite Russia-Ukraine grain deal’s lapse - September 12, 2023
- The Margin: If Aaron Rodgers’ injury is career-ending, are the New York Jets on the hook for $75 million? - September 12, 2023