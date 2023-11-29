The Chemours Co. CC said Wednesday it reached a settlement with the State of Ohio along with DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD and Corteva Inc. CTVA for $110 million to resolve claims related to the manufacture and sale of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The agreement resolves Ohio’s PFAS claims from the companies’ facilities including the Washington Works plant along the Ohio-West Virginia border. Chemours will pay 50% of the settlement costs, or $55 million, while DuPont and Corteva will be responsible for the remaining 50%. “Chemours believes this settlement furthers its objective to manage and resolve legacy liabilities,” the company said. Chemours stock was up by 1.4% in premarket trading. DuPont’s stock has risen 3.4% so far in 2023, compared to an 18.6% increase by the S&P 500 SPX.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

