Companies are too slow with shift to carbon neutral, say investors with $35 trillion at stake

The major investor-led Climate Action 100+ report on 161 companies found that 70% have long-term emissions reduction plans, but just 9% have targets that are in line with or go beyond the minimum goal of the Paris Agreement.
