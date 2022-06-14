Compass stock sinks after plan to cut 450 jobs, close a title and escrow software business

Shares of Compass Inc. dropped 6.1% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the online real estate platform said it was cutting about 450 jobs, or 10% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring aimed at cutting costs and align its organization structure with its business strategy. The company also said it planned to wind-down its title and escrow software company, Modus Technologies Inc. Compass expects to record charges of $21.5 million to $23.0 million during the current quarter ending June 30, including $15 million to $16 million charges for severance and other termination benefits. The company isn’t the only real estate platform laying off employees, amid signs of a slowdown in the housing market. Redfin Corp. also said Tuesday that it was cutting about 470 jobs, or 6% of its workforce. Compass’s stock, which has plunged 27.8% amid a four-day losing streak, has plummeted 50.8% year to date, while the S&P 500 has tumbled 21.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

