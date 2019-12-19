Shares of Conagra Brands Inc. rocketed on heavy volume Thursday, toward the biggest one-day gain since the ‘80s, after the parent of consumer foods brands, including Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim and Duncan Hines, beat sales expectations for the first time in six quarters.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Here’s how the Dow and S&P 500 perform in years after they ring up gains of 20% - December 19, 2019
- Conagra stock soars as ‘on-trend’ plant-based meats and carbs help fuel earnings beat - December 19, 2019
- The Tell: Rental properties are a ‘terrible investment,’ according to robo-adviser with $20 billion in assets under management - December 19, 2019