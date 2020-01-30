The World Health Organization’s decision to name the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern is one of only five times that this has been done in the 13 years since the regulations have been in effect, according to media reports.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Concern about coronavirus in countries with ‘weaker’ health systems led to WHO declaration - January 30, 2020
- Commodities Corner: Jet fuel demand takes a hit as coronavirus leads to travel restrictions - January 30, 2020
- The Ratings Game: ServiceNow leads S&P 500 gainers as outlook inspires confidence in IT spending - January 30, 2020