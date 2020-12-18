Congressional Democrats called on regulators to enact stricter oversight of commission-free trading apps in interviews with MarketWatch, in the wake of online brokerage Robinhood’s $65 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for misleading customers about how it makes money from customer’s trades.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Wells Fargo to sell student-loan portfolio - December 18, 2020
- : Congressional Democrats call for stricter oversight of free online trading after Robinhood settlement - December 18, 2020
- : Mobile-games developer Playtika files for IPO - December 18, 2020