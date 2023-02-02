U.S. Reps. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and Ken Buck, R-Colo., on Thursday announced the formation of a Congressional Antitrust Caucus, designed for “holding Big Tech and monopolies accountable, promoting healthy competition in the economy, and advocating for hardworking and law-abiding consumers and business owners.” The bipartisan caucus said it intends to focus on hearings with American innovators harmed by Big Tech, and a continued push for
legislation.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- UnitedHealth stock can be blamed for most of the Dow’s decline, while the rest of the stock market rallies - February 2, 2023
- Help My Career: ‘We are not visible, but we are here’: This New York City-based female plumber wants to change sexist stereotypes — and attract more women to the trade - February 2, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Nasdaq surges to five-month high as Meta leads rally in tech sector - February 2, 2023