ConocoPhillips COP stock rose 0.4% in premarket trades after the oil company aired a new ten-year plan based on a $60 per barrel mid-cycle price ahead of its investor day. The company plans to target $115 billion of free cash flow available for shareholder distributions by 2033. ConocoPhillips said it expects to generate a 6% compounded annual growth rate in cash from operations and 11% for free cash flow. Capital expenditures are projected to average about $10 billion a year, with a 4% to 5% production compounded annual growth rate at an average reinvestment rate of approximately 50%. The company reiterated plans to reduce debt by $5 billion by 2026. It also pledged to speed up its greenhouse gas (GHG)-intensity reduction target through 2030 by 10% to a range of 50% to 60% using a 2016 baseline. ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance said the company remains committed to expand its global liquid natural gas business as part of a 10-year plan that, “provides a combination of industry-leading returns and cash flow growth, driven by our deep, durable and diverse portfolio.” Shares of ConocoPhillips are down 9.5% in 2023, compared to a 7% gain by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

