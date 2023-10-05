An earlier version of this report had the wrong fiscal 2024 EPS comparison. It has been corrected.Constellation Brands Inc.’s posted better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter, but the stock still fell in early trade. The company posted net income of $690.0 million, or $3.74 a share, for the quarter to Aug. 31, after a loss of $1.15 billion, or $6.30 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The company’s adjusted EPS came to $3.70, well ahead of the $3.37 FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $2.837 billion from $2.655 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $2.824 billion FactSet consensus. The company is now expecting fiscal 2024 EPS of $9.60 to $9.80 and adjusted EPS of $12.00 to $12.20, compared with an $11.72 FactSet consensus. The stock has gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 11%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

