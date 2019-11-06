Constellation shares soar 95% after promising data from rare disease trial

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. jumped 95% after the biopharmaceutical company reported promising data from a mid-stage clinical trial for myelofibrosis. In this trial, it was used in combination with Incyte Corp.’s Jakafi, the first treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the rare bone marrow disorder. The company plans to test the therapy as a first-line treatment and expects to launch a randomized late-stage clinical trial for CPI-0610 next year. Constellation stock has gone up 684% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 has risen 23%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

