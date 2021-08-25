: Consumer advocate Barbara Roper to join SEC

Barbara Roper, the long time advocate for investor protection, will join the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a senior advisor to Chairman Gary Gensler, the SEC announced Wednesday.
