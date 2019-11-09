Drake wants to trademark the Canadian warning label for weed in the U.S., according to a filing with the Patent and Trademark Office, but he may be in for a fight with his native country.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Consumer Watch: Drake is trying to trademark Canada’s pot warning label, and may be in for a fight - November 9, 2019
- Outside the Box: Here’s the No. 1 reason why military veterans are denied a VA mortgage - November 9, 2019
- Consumer Watch: Drake plans a ‘THC’ apparel line, but the rapper may be in for a pot trademark fight with Canada - November 8, 2019