Containerboard stocks fall after KeyBanc cuts ratings on 4 companies to underweight

Shares of containerboard companies fell Monday, after KeyBanc Capital analyst Adam Josephson turned bearish on several companies in the sector, as industry fundamentals continue to deteriorate. Shares of WestRock Co. fell 2.7%, Sealed Air Corp. shed 2.2%, Packaging Corp. of America slumped 2.2% and International Paper Co. slid 1.0%. The stocks were the four-biggest decliners within the SPDR Materials Select Sector ETF , which edged up 0.1%. Josephson cut his ratings on all four companies to underweight from sector weight. Although containerboard fundamentals are “worse now than in recent years,” Josephson said valuations are now lower than in line with historical averages. That suggests consensus estimates for the companies have further room to fall, which suggests the stocks are more likely to underperform over the next 9 to 12 months. The stocks’ selloff comes as the materials ETF has climbed 15.7% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story