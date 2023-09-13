Urban-gro Inc. UGRO stock was up 12.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the controlled environment agriculture construction specialist said it won $3 million in contracts from four clients in the cannabis space. The contracts include architecture and design, engineering, and equipment integration services in the U.S. and Europe. Urban-gro plans to recognize revenue for these projects over its next three quarters.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
