Online auto auctioneer Copart Inc. CPRT said late Friday that its board has approved a 2-for-1 stock split, with each shareholder receiving one additional share for every one share they own. The additional shares will be distributed after close of trading on Aug. 21, Copart said. The stock split will increase the number of shares outstanding to about 960 million shares, from about 480 million shares, the company said. Shares of Copart, which offers online auctions featuring used, wholesale and salvage vehicles, rose 0.7% in the extended session Friday after ending the regular trading day down 1.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story