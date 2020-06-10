‘Cops’ TV series canceled after 32 seasons

The Paramount Network has canceled the long-running reality show “Cops” in the wake of weeks of national protests following the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The show had already been pulled from the cable network’s schedule because of the protests. “‘Cops’ is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a network spokesperson said Tuesday. The show had aired for 32 seasons; its first 25 were on Fox, before moving to cable in 2013. The show has been criticized over the years for how it depicts police officers and suspects, and for reinforcing stereotypes. The Paramount Network is owned by ViacomCBS Inc. .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

