Core Labs slashes dividend, fourth-quarter forecast

Core Laboratories N.V. said late Monday that it was slashing its fourth-quarter guidance, cutting its dividend and issued a first-quarter forecast. Core Labs shares fell more than 7% in the extended session. Blaming declines in the U.S. rig count and slower-than-expected progress in client discussions for large international and offshore projects, Core Labs said it projected fourth-quarter earnings of 37 cents to 38 cents a share on sales of $154 million to $156 million. The company said it expects first-quarter 2020 earnings of 39 cents to 41 cents a share and revenue of $159 million to $164 million. The company also said it planned to reduce its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share from 55 cents a share because of modest growth in international markets and the “near-term and continued volatility in the U.S. land market.” Core Labs stock has fallen 20% this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 29%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

