Corn, soybean futures edge higher after USDA data

Corn and soybean futures erased earlier losses to trade in positive territory Friday after the Agriculture Department updated figures on production and stocks. The government estimated the 2019 U.S. corn crop at 13.692 billion bushels, up 31 million bushels from its previous figure, reflecting a higher yield that more than offset a reduction in harvested acres. Ending stocks for the 2019-20 marketing year were reduced by 18 million bushels to 1.892 billion, reflecting heavier consumption. Soybean production was pegged at 3.56 billion bushels, up 8 million bushels on a higher average yield. The estimate of soybean ending stocks was unchanged at 475 million bushels. Corn for March delivery was up 2 cents, or 0.4%, at $3.8525 a bushel, while March soybean futures rose 1.25 cents, or 0.1%, to $9.4475 a bushel.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story