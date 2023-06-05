Cornel West, a former Harvard and Princeton professor now at Union Theological Seminary, said Monday that he’s running for president in 2024. “I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself — fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for all!” West said on Twitter.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

