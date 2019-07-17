Corning board approves $5 billion share buyback

Corning Inc. said Wednesday its board has approved a stock buyback program of up to $5 billion. The company, which makes glass products for a range of industries, said the board has also declared a quarterly dividend of 20 cents a share. The dividend will be payable Sept. 30 to shareholders of record s of Aug. 30. The company said the shareholder rewards are part of a Strategy and Growth Framework announced at an investor meeting last month. Shares were down 1.1%, but have gained 9.1% in 2019, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

