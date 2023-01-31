Corning Inc. GLW stock fell 2.5% in premarket trades Tuesday after the glass maker said it would fall short of Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue and profit. Corning said it expects first-quarter revenue of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion, below the analyst estimate of $3.55 billion, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. Corning is projecting first-quarter earnings of 35 cents to 42 cents a share, which would miss the analyst estimate of 46 cents a share. “Even though the pandemic-related disruptions in China are currently impacting the television, automotive, smartphone, and IT markets, we’ll be ready to capture growth when consumer demand returns,” CEO Wendell P. Weeks said in a statement. For the fourth quarter, Corning said it swung to a loss of $36 million, or 4 cents a share, from net income of $208 million, or 24 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings fell to 47 cents a share from 51 cents a share, and beat the analyst target of 44 cents a share. Fourth-quarter revenue dipped 2% to $3.41 billion, below the Wall Street forecast of $3.55 billion. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

