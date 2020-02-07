Coronavirus case tally: 31,420 cases, 638 deaths

There are now 31,420 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 638 people have died as a result of the virus, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization. In China, there are 31,161 confirmed cases and 636 deaths, China’s National Health Commission said in its most recent update, while the U.S. has at least 12 confirmed cases, according to local and federal health officials. This coronavirus, which has been declared a public health emergency, originated in Wuhan, China, late last year and has now spread to 25 countries.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

