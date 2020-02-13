Coronavirus cases in China spike higher as officials report 14,840 new cases

The number of coronavirus cases in China’s Hubei province spiked after officials on Thursday reported 14,840 new confirmed cases, citing a change in diagnostic criteria. On its website, The Hubei Provincial Health Committee said there were 242 new deaths, and both totals mark a dramatic increase from Wednesday, when Wall Street and other global equities rallied on signs that coronavirus cases were slowing. The total of new confirmed cases marked a 10-fold rise from Wednesday, when China’s National Health Commission reported 2,015 new cases. A total of 97 deaths were reported Wednesday as well. The new numbers come as China replaced senior officials in Hubei, the center of the outbreak. “Hubei Province has recently conducted investigations on suspected cases and revised the diagnosis results, and newly diagnosed patients were diagnosed according to the new diagnosis classification,” said Hubei health officials, in translated comments from the website. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

