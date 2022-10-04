Coronavirus tally: Cases keep falling sharply, hospitalization hit 4-month low but deaths hold above 400

The seven-day average for new COVID cases keep falling, to 46,696 on Sunday, according to a New York Times tracker. That’s down 24% from two weeks ago, and the lowest total since April 24. There were only 12 U.S. states seeing cases rise in the past two weeks, led by Rhode Island at up 19% and Massachusetts at up 15%. Hospitalizations declined 12% from two weeks ago to 27,990, the lowest total since June 1. Meanwhile, the daily average for COVID-related deaths was down 9% from two week ago to 405, but has stayed above 400 per day for the past two weeks. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story