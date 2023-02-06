Children in California will not be required to get a COVID vaccine to attend schools, state public health officials confirmed Friday, ending one of the last major restrictions of the pandemic in the nation’s most populous state, the Associated Press reported. Gov. Gavin Newsom first announced the policy in 2021, saying it would eventually apply to all of California’s 6.7 million public and private schoolchildren. But since then, while COVID is still widespread, vaccines have eased its effects and the burden on healthcare systems.

The seven-day average of new U.S. COVID cases stood at 40,473 on Sunday, according to a New York Times tracker. That's down 14% from two weeks ago. The daily average for hospitalizations was down 18% at 30,744. The average for deaths was 458, down 6% from two weeks ago. The global tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped 671.7 million on Thursday, while the death toll rose above 6.84 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with 102.6 million cases and 1,111,495 fatalities.

