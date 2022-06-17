Coronavirus tally: Florida Gov. DeSantis defends decision not to seek vaccines for under-5-year-olds

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday defended his state’s decision not to apply for COVID-19 vaccines for young children ahead of expected federal approvals, the New York Post reported. Florida is the only state not to make a preorder for vaccines for children aged 6 months to 5 years, a decision

met with criticism from the governor’s political rivals this week, who asserted that Floridians will face more of a challenge in securing doses.

DeSantis backed his health department’s decision, saying he is opposed to administering the vaccines to young kids. “We are affirmatively recommending against doing COVID vax for young kids, particularly the 6-month-old, the 2-year-old little kids,” he said at a press conference. DeSantis argued that young children are at low risk from COVID, although many more became infected during the omicron wave, according to the AAP.

U.S. cases are averaging 104,153 a day, up 3% from two weeks ago, according to a New York Times tracker. The country is averaging 29,858 hospitalizations a day, up 8% from two weeks ago. The daily death toll stands at 319 on average, up 14% from two weeks ago. On a global basis, total cases are now above 537.8 million. Total deaths are above 6.31 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, with the U.S. still leading the way with 86 million cases and 1,012,647 deaths. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story