Coronavirus tally: Fresh outbreak in Beijing has investors fretting amid lockdowns, testing and food stocking

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 14 mins ago

A new outbreak of COVID-19 in China’s capital Beijing had investors fretting early Monday as officials began testing millions of residents and shutting down residential and business districts, the Associated Press reported. While only just more than 40 cases have been found in the city of more than 21 million since the outbreak surfaced Friday, authorities have implemented extreme measures to prevent a further spread of the virus.
Residents were staying home and stocking up on food as a safeguard against the possibility that they could be confined indoors, as has happened in multiple cities including the financial hub of Shanghai
In the U.S., COVID-19 cases are rising again after their steep decline early in the year, driven by the BA.2 variant, and two new subvariants that
appear to be even more infectious. The two, named BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1, were highlighted by health officials in New York State recently. The U.S. is averaging 46,925 cases a day, according to a New York Times tracker, up 512% from two weeks ago. The country is averaging 15,642 hospitalizations a day, up 4% from two weeks ago, the lowest since the first weeks of the pandemic. The daily death toll has fallen below 400 to 362 on average.
On a global basis, total cases are now above 509.5 million. Total deaths are above 6.2 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, with the U.S. still leading the way with 80.9 million cases and 991,254 deaths.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

