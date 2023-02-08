Georgia senators voted Tuesday to permanently block schools and most state and local government agencies from requiring people to get vaccinated against COVID, the Associated Press reported, in the latest move to scrap such a mandate. The Senate voted 31-21 in favor of the bill, which would make permanent what had been a one-year ban enacted in 2022. The news comes after New York City scrapped its COVID vaccine requirement for public-sector workers and after California dropped one for school children.

The news comes as the seven-day average of new U.S. COVID cases stood at 39,460 on Tuesday, according to a New York Times tracker. That's down 14% from two weeks ago. The daily average for hospitalizations was down 17% at 29,753. The average for deaths was 449, down 17% from two weeks ago. The global tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped 672.1 million on Wednesday, while the death toll rose above 6.84 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with 102.6 million cases and 1,112,152 fatalities.

