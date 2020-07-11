Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 12.5 million, 560,921 deaths and U.S. death toll moving higher again

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 12.5 million, 560,921 deaths and U.S. death toll moving higher again

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 1 hour ago

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 12.5 million on Saturday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, with the U.S. leading the way by far with 3.19 million cases. The number of deaths grew to 560,921, while the number of people who have recovered reached 6.9 million. The U.S. death toll is 134,117 and is rising again after it had started to flatten in mid-to-late April. That comes after rising infections in states in the South and West, including Texas, Arizona and South Carolina, among others, where hospitals have started to become overwhelmed. Brazil is second to the U.S. with 1.80 million cases and 70,398 deaths. India is third measured by cases that have climbed above 800,000 to 820,916, followed by Russia with 719,449 and Peru with 319,646. The U.K. has 44,735 fatalities, the highest in Europe and third highest in the world. China, where the illness was first reported late last year, has 84,992 cases and 4,641 fatalities.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.