Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 12.5 million, 560,921 deaths and U.S. death toll moving higher again

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 12.5 million on Saturday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, with the U.S. leading the way by far with 3.19 million cases. The number of deaths grew to 560,921, while the number of people who have recovered reached 6.9 million. The U.S. death toll is 134,117 and is rising again after it had started to flatten in mid-to-late April. That comes after rising infections in states in the South and West, including Texas, Arizona and South Carolina, among others, where hospitals have started to become overwhelmed. Brazil is second to the U.S. with 1.80 million cases and 70,398 deaths. India is third measured by cases that have climbed above 800,000 to 820,916, followed by Russia with 719,449 and Peru with 319,646. The U.K. has 44,735 fatalities, the highest in Europe and third highest in the world. China, where the illness was first reported late last year, has 84,992 cases and 4,641 fatalities.

