Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 34.7 million, 1.03 million deaths and U.S. death toll nears 209,000

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 34.7 million on Saturday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose to 1.03 million. The U.S. has the highest case tally at 7.3 million, and highest death toll at 208,731. President Donald Trump, who confirmed he has tested positive along with first lady Melania early Friday, was admitted to Walter Reed hospital Friday evening and has been given a dose of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s experimental neutralizing antibody cocktail, in addition to Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir. Brazil has the second-highest death toll after the U.S. at 145,388, but third-highest case tally at 4.9 million. India is second to the U.S. by case tally at 6.5 million, and has the third-highest death toll at 100,842. Mexico is fourth with 78,492 deaths and ninth with 753,090 cases. The U.K. has 42,358 deaths and 469,781 cases, the highest death toll in Europe and fifth-highest in the world.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

