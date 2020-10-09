Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 36.6 million, 1.06 million deaths and WHO says Thursday set case record

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 36.6 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose to 1.06 million. The World Health Organization said there was a record one-day increase in global cases in the last 24 hours of 338,779, while deaths rose by 5,514. The U.S. has the highest case tally at 7.6 million, and highest death toll at 212,784. Brazil has the second-highest death toll after the U.S. at 148,957, but third-highest case tally at 5.0 million. India is second to the U.S. by case tally at 6.9 million, and has the third-highest death toll at 106,490. Mexico is fourth with 83,096 deaths and ninth with 804,488 cases. The U.K. has 42,682 deaths and 564,502 cases, the highest death toll in Europe and fifth-highest in the world.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

