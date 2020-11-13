Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 52.8 million, U.S. adds record 163,405 cases in a day

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 52.8 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose to 1.3 million. The U.S. has the highest case tally in the world at 10.6 million and highest death toll at 242,435 or about a fifth of the global totals. The U.S. counted a record of 163,405 cases on Thursday, and at least 1,171 people died, according to a New York Times tracker. In the last week, the U.S. has averaged 134,078 cases a day, up 72% from the average two weeks ago and cases are rising in 49 states and territories. There are currently a record of 67,096 COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals, according to the COVID Tracking Project, topping the previous record of 65,373 set a day ago.

Brazil has the second highest death toll at 164,281 and is third by cases at 5.8 million. India is second in cases with 8.7 million, and third in deaths at 128,668. Mexico has the fourth highest death toll at 97,056 and 10th highest case tally at 991,835. The U.K has 51,020 deaths, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world, and 1.3 million cases, or eighth highest in the world.

