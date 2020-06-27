Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 9.8 million, 495,079 deaths and in U.S. cases are rising in 30 states

The global tally for cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 rose to 9.8 million on Saturday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths climbed to 495,079, while the number of people who have recovered reached 4.9 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world, with a case tally of 2.47 million and death toll of 125,081. Brazil has the next highest totals of 1.27 million cases and 55,961 deaths. Within the U.S., infections are rising in 30 states, according to a New York Times tracker, with California, Texas and Florida leading the way. Internationally, Russia is third measured by cases at 626,779, followed by India with 508,953 and the U.K. with 310,837. The U.K. has 43,498 fatalities, the highest in Europe and third highest in the world. China, where the illness was first reported late last year, has 84,725 cases and 4,641 fatalities.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

