Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 close to 130 million and U.S. death toll tops 553,000

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 close to 130 million and U.S. death toll tops 553,000

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 1 hour ago

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose above 129.6 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, with the U.S. accounting for a quarter of that number at more than 30.5 million. The death toll rose above 2.8 million with the U.S. accounting for about a fifth, or 553,138. The U.S. added at least 77,718 new cases on Thursday, according to a New York Times tracker, and at least 955 people died. The U.S. has averaged 65,574 cases a day for the last week, up 20% from the average two weeks ago, as cases continue to rise despite the vaccination program, a trend experts say is due to states reopening and dropping restrictions on movement and overall pandemic fatigue. In two items of positive news, the FDA has approved two changes to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that can provide extra doses from each vial, the Associated Press reported. And Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser, told Reuters that even if AstraZeneca’s vaccine wins U.S. regulatory approval, the country may have enough vaccine doses already secured to take care of the entire U.S. population, including possible boosters.
Outside of the U.S., Brazil is second globally in cases at 12.8 million and also second with a death toll at 325,284. India is third worldwide in cases with 12.3 million and fourth in deaths at 163,396. Mexico is third by deaths at 203,664 and 13th highest by cases at 2.2 million. The U.K. has 4.4 million cases and 127,006 deaths, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.