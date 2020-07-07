Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 hit 11.64 million; U.S. leads with 2.94 million as cases climb in 40 states

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 11.64 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, with the U.S. leading the way by far with 2.94 million cases. The number of deaths grew to 538,539, while the number of people who have recovered reached 6.3 million. The U.S. death toll is 130,306, while 924,108 have recovered. Within the U.S., infections have climbed in 40 states and regions over the past 14 days, according to a New York Times tracker, with U.S. Virgin Islands, Idaho and Florida leading the way. Internationally, Brazil is second to the U.S. with 1.62 million cases and 65,487 deaths. India is third measured by cases at 719,664, followed by Russia with 693,215 and Peru with 305,703. The U.K. has 44,321 fatalities, the highest in Europe and third highest in the world. China, where the illness was first reported late last year, has 84,889 cases and 4,641 fatalities.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

