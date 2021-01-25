Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 100,000 and U.S. death toll close to 420,000

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 99.2 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 2.13 million. The U.S. has the highest case tally in the world at 25 million and the highest death toll at 419,220, or about a fifth of the global total. The U.S. added at least 129,527 new cases on Sunday, according to a New York Times tracker , and counted at least 1,815 deaths. The U.S. has averaged 170,559 new cases a day in the past week, down 33% from the average two weeks ago. Although the numbers are likely underreported given less staffing at health care centers and hospitals on the weekends, cases have been falling in recent weeks. Experts are concerned that could reverse if new more infectious strains continue to spread.

Brazil has the second highest death toll at 217,037 and is third by cases at 8.8 million. India is second worldwide in cases with 10.7 million, and third in deaths at 153,470. Mexico has the fourth highest death toll at 149,614 and 13th highest case tally at 1.8 million. The U.K. has 3.7 million cases and 98,129 deaths, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story