Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 117 million and U.S. death toll tops 525,000

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 116.9 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 2.59 million. The U.S. has the highest case tally in the world at 28.9 million and the highest death toll at 525,035. The U.S. added at least 40,336 new cases on Sunday, according to a New York Times tracker, and at least 682 people died, although those numbers are likely under-reported given reduced staffing at hospitals at weekends. The U.S. has averaged 58,745 new cases a day in the past week, down 12% from two weeks ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to offer guidelines this week on how Americans should behave once they have been vaccinated, according to the Times.

Brazil has the second highest death toll at 265,411 and is third by cases at 11 million. India is second worldwide in cases with 11.2 million, and fourth in deaths at 157,853. Mexico has the third highest death toll at 190,604 and 13th highest case tally at 2.1 million. The U.K. has 4.3 million cases and 124,736 deaths, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world.

