Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 35 million, 1.03 million deaths and U.S. death toll above 209,000

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 34.9 million on Sunday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 1.03 million. The U.S. has the highest case tally at 7.4 million, and highest death toll at 209,401. President Donald Trump said in a video address from Walter Reed medical center where he is being treated for COVID-19 late Saturday that was feeling better. The statement came after conflicting accounts of his health. Brazil has the second-highest death toll after the U.S. at 145,987, but third-highest case tally at 4.9 million. India is second to the U.S. by case tally at 6.5 million, and has the third-highest death toll at 101,782. Mexico is fourth with 78,880 deaths and ninth with 757,953 cases. The U.K. has 42,407 deaths and 482,658 cases, the highest death toll in Europe and fifth-highest in the world.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

