Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 91 million and two Democratic lawmakers test positive after Capitol riot

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 90.9 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 1.9 million. The U.S. has the highest case tally in the world at 22.6 million and the highest death toll at 376,283, or more than a fifth of the global total. The U.S. added at least 222,900 new cases on Mondayaccording to a New York Times tracker , and counted at least 2,045 deaths. Two Democratic lawmakers, Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey and Pramila Jayapal of Washington tested positive for the virus on Monday and believe they were infected after being locked down during last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol in small rooms in which some lawmakers refused to wear masks.

Brazil has the second highest death toll at 203,580 and is third by cases at 8.1 million. India is second worldwide in cases with 10.5 million, and third in deaths at 151,327. Mexico has the fourth highest death toll at 134,368 and 13th highest case tally at 1.5 million. The U.K. has 3.1 million cases and 82,096 deaths, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world.

