felene vodka
Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 pass 7.39 million, 417,022 deaths and U.S. case tally tops 2 million

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 11 mins ago

The global case tally for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 7.39 million on Thursday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The death toll rose to 417,022. More than 3.5 million people have recovered. The U.S. has the highest case toll in the world at 2.0 million and the highest death toll at 112,924. Brazil has 772,416 cases and 39,680 fatalities, the data show. Brazil, which stopped updating its official numbers at the weekend, has resumed its updating of its numbers after a Supreme Court judge ordered the government to do so. Russia has topped 500,000 cases after a spike overnight. It now has 501,800 cases and 6,522 fatalities. The U.K. has 291,588 cases and 41,213 deaths, the highest death toll in Europe and second highest in the world after the U.S. India now has 286,576 cases and 8,102 deaths. Two early hot spots, Spain has 242,280 cases and 27,136 deaths, while Italy has 235,763 cases and 34,114 deaths. Peru, France Germany, Iran, Turkey Chile, Mexico, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Canada are next and all ahead of China, where the illness was first reported late last year. China has 84,209 cases and 4,638 deaths. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

