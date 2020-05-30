Breaking News
Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 reach 5.97 million, 365,796 deaths as Brazil suffers fresh spike in cases

The global case tally for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 5.97 million on Saturday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The death toll rose to 365,796. More than 2.5 million people have recovered. The U.S. has the highest case toll in the world at 1.75 million and the highest death toll at 102,900. Brazil has 465,166 cases after another spike overnight, and 27,878 fatalities, while Russia has 396,575 cases and 4,555 fatalities. The U.K. has 272,615 cases and 38,243 deaths, the highest death toll in Europe and second highest in the world after the U.S. Spain has 238,564 cases and 27,121 deaths, while Italy has 232,248 cases and 33,229 deaths. France has 186,924 cases and 28,717 deaths, while Germany has 183,125 cases and 8,527 deaths. India has 175,957 cases and 4,996 deaths, followed by Turkey with 162,120 cases and 4,489 deaths. Iran has 148,950 cases and 7,734 deaths. Peru has 148,285 cases and 4,230 deaths. Canada is next with 90,910 cases and 7,063 deaths. That’s followed by Chile, which now has 90,638 cases and 944 fatalities. Mexico has moved past China by case number with 84,627 confirmed cases and 9,415 deaths. China, where the disease was first reported late last year, has 84,126 cases and 4,638 deaths. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

