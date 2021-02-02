Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 103.4 million and U.S. vaccinations top case tally

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed above 103.4 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 2.24 million. The U.S. has the highest case tally in the world at 26.3 million and the highest death toll at 443,365, or about a fifth of the global total. The U.S. added at least 139,293 new cases on Monday, according to a New York Times tracker , and counted at least 1,990 deaths. Case numbers have been declining, however. The U.S. averaged 146,409 new cases a day in the past week, down 29% from the average two weeks ago. Hospitalizations have also been falling, according to the COVID Tracking Project. There were 93,536 COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals on Monday, down from 95,013 a day earlier and the lowest level since Nov. 29. The CDC’s vaccine tracker is showing that as of 6.00 a.m. ET Monday, 32.2 million doses had been administered so far, which is more than the confirmed case tally. So far, 49.9 million doses have been delivered to states.

Brazil has the second highest death toll at 225,099 and is third by cases at 9.2 million. India is second worldwide in cases with 10.8 million, and now fourth in deaths at 154,486, after being surpassed by Mexico late last week. Mexico has the third highest death toll at 159,100 and 13th highest case tally at 1.9 million. The U.K. has 3.8 million cases and 106,774 deaths, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world.

