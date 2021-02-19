Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 110.3 million and U.S. death toll tops 493,000

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed above 110.3 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 2.44 million. The U.S. has the highest case tally in the world at 27.9 million and the highest death toll at 493,119. The U.S. added at least 71,757 new cases on Thursday, according to a New York Times tracker , and counted at least 2,620 deaths. Case numbers have been declining, however. The U.S. averaged 72,831 new cases a day in the past week, down 44% from the average two weeks ago. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, echoed President Joe Biden’s comment from earlier this week that the U.S. can expect some kind of normalcy by Christmas, in an interview with MSNBC.

Brazil has the second highest death toll at 243,457 and is third by cases at 10 million. India is second worldwide in cases with 10.9 million, and now fourth in deaths at 156,111. Mexico has the third highest death toll at 178,108 and 13th highest case tally at 2 million. The U.K. has 4 million cases and 119,614 deaths, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world.

