Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 112 million and U.S. death toll above 502,000

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed above 112 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 2.48 million. The U.S. has the highest case tally in the world at 28.3 million and the highest death toll at 502,681, after surpassing the 500,000 level late Monday. President Joe Biden said the federal government will increase the number of vaccines delivered to states to 14.5 million a week in an effort to get more jabs into arms. The U.S. added 71,737 new cases on Tuesday, according to a New York Times tracker, and at least 2,315 people died. The U.S. has averaged 68,029 cases a day in the past week, down 37% from two weeks ago.

Brazil has the second highest death toll at 248,529 and is third by cases at 10.3 million. India is second worldwide in cases with 11 million, and now fourth in deaths at 156,567. Mexico has the third highest death toll at 181,809 and 13th highest case tally at 2 million. The U.K. has 4.1 million cases and 121,536 deaths, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story