Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 113 million and U.S. death toll atop 508,000

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed above 113 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 2.50 million. The U.S. has the highest case tally in the world at 28.4 million and the highest death toll at 508,314, after surpassing the 500,000 level late Monday. The U.S. added 77,804 new cases on Thursday, according to a New York Times tracker, and at least 2,465 people died. The U.S. has averaged 69,450 cases a day in the past week, down 32% from two weeks ago. There was good news on the vaccine front, when the Food and Drug Administration eased the ultra-low temperature requirements for the Pfizer Inc./BioNTech vaccine. An FDA advisory committee will meet all day Friday to review and vote on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one dose.

Brazil has the second highest death toll at 251,498 and is third by cases at 10.4 million. India is second worldwide in cases with 11.1 million, and now fourth in deaths at 156,825. Mexico has the third highest death toll at 183,692 and 13th highest case tally at 2.1 million. The U.K. has 4.2 million cases and 122,303 deaths, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world.

