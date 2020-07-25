Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 15.7 million, 640,601 deaths and U.S. death toll above 145,000

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed above 15.7 million on Saturday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, and the death toll rose to 640,601. At least 9.1 million people have recovered. The U.S. case tally climbed to 4.13 million and the death toll rose to 145,700 after another 1,100 were counted on Friday, the fourth straight day that fatalities have numbered more than 1,000. Brazil is second to the U.S. with 2.3 million cases and 85,238 deaths. India is third measured by cases at 1.3 million, followed by Russia with 805,332 and South Africa with 421,996. The U.K. has 299,503 cases and 45,762 fatalities, the highest in Europe and third highest in the world. China, where the illness was first reported late last year, has 86,202 cases and 4,651 fatalities.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

