Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 17.6 million, 680,092 deaths and U.S. added 1.9 million cases in July

The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed above 17.6 million on Saturday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, and the death toll rose to 680,092. At least 10.3 million people have recovered. The U.S. case tally climbed to 4.56 million and the death toll rose to 153,378. More than 1.9 million new U.S. cases were reported in July, the most counted in a single month since the start of the outbreak, the Washington Post reported. Brazil is second to the U.S. with 2.7 million cases and 92,475 deaths. India is third measured by cases at 1.7 million, followed by Russia with 843,890 and South Africa with 493,183. The U.K. has 304,801 cases and 46,204 fatalities, the highest in Europe and fourth highest in the world, after Mexico moved past it by deaths with 46,688. China, where the illness was first reported late last year, has 87,780 cases, and 4,665 fatalities.|Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story