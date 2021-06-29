Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 181.4 million and WHO says vaccinated should keep wearing face masks

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 181.4 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.93 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, and by deaths that total 604,115. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 153.8 million, or 46.3% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up rom 46.1% a day ago. The number of adults 18-years-and-older that are fully vaccinated rose to 57%, while the number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increased to 66.1%. The World Health Organization is recommending that fully vaccinated people continue to wear face masks in public, breaking with the guidance offered by the CDC. The WHO is concerned about the rapid spread of the highly infectious delta variant of the virus that is racing across the world.

On a global basis, India is second in total cases at 30.3 million and third by fatalities at 397,637, although those numbers are expected to be undercounted given a shortage of tests. Brazil has the third-highest caseload at 18.4 million, according to JHU data, and is second in deaths at 514,092. Mexico has fourth-highest death toll at 232,608 and 2.5 million cases. In Europe, Russia has overtaken the U.K. by deaths. Russia has 132,314 fatalities, while the U.K. has 128,367, making Russia the country with the fifth-highest death toll in the world and highest in Europe. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

